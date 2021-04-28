Spike in COVID cases continues as Oregon adds 888 more

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon added an additional 888 cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 182,916.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 2,490 after two more deaths were tallied, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The victims were a 78-year-old Jackson County man with underlying medical conditions and a 73-year-old Lane County man whose prior medical conditions were unknown.

OHA reported that 40,769 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. The seven-day running average is now 34,906 doses per day, the agency said.

Hospitalizations fell by two to 326 and the number of occupied ICU beds fell by seven to 64.

“The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,118, which is a 34% increase from the previous seven days,” OHA said. “The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 328.”

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (21), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (2), Columbia (12), Coos (3), Crook (10), Curry (10), Deschutes (67), Douglas (8), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (58), Jefferson (6), Josephine (22), Klamath (55), Lake (4), Lane (57), Lincoln (3), Linn (45), Malheur (5), Marion (103),Morrow (2), Multnomah (153), Polk (13), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wallowa (3), Washington (73) and Yamhill (10).