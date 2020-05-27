Spike in Oregon cases cracks 4000 total

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon jumped on Wednesday and health authorities are working to find out why.

State officials reported an increase of 71 cases across 11 counties, bringing the total case number to 4,038.

The new cases, which include confirmed and presumptive cases, are in the following counties: Clackamas (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (5), Lake (2), Lincoln (2), Marion (6), Multnomah (41), Polk (2), Wasco (2), Washington (5), Yamhill (1).

The Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths. The death toll stands at 148.

OHA and county health officials are investigating the spike in cases, which they say is tied to an outbreak at specific locations of a business operating in the Tri-county region and the Willamette Valley. Officials said there doesn’t seem to be any significant risk to the communities surrounding these outbreaks.

Authorities have not said which business is affected. They expect more positive test results to come back in the coming days.

Overall, Oregon saw a 26% drop in the number of new cases recorded last week over the previous week. A total of 17,214 tests were ran across the state last week, 1.7% of which were positive, OHA said. The death rate is 0.3 per 10,000 Oregonians.

