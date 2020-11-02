Spiking COVID cases raise concerns for WA hospital capacities

Nurses in the COVID-19 unit of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital check the fit of protective equipment before entering a patient’s room March 24, 2020 in Leonardtown, Maryland. MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is located near the greater Washington, DC area in St. Mary’s county, Maryland. Hospitals around the United States are continuing to prepare for an expected onslaught of cases related to COVID-19 in the days ahead. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — As cases of the coronavirus continue to rise, health officials in Oregon and Washington are scrambling to care for an increasing number of patients. Local hospitals and state officials are making plans to increase capacity for COVID-19 cases if needed.

Overall, the hospital capacity for those cases is still good, but if the current trends continue, projections for the coming months are not optimistic. In Clark County, the average number of daily new cases hovered at 26 until mid-September. Since then, it’s more than doubled. Now, the county is getting roughly 62 new cases a day.

The number of COVID-19 cases in local hospitals has also gone up. PeaceHealth in Vancouver currently has 16 COVID-19 beds, and 12 of them are occupied. At Legacy Salmon Creek there are another dozen coronavirus patients.

Both hospitals say they have plenty of capacity and can overflow COVID-19 patients into intensive care units if necessary.

State health officials have been working closely with hospitals to meet the growing need to care for those who get seriously ill during the pandemic.

“Our hospitals have plans to increase capacity if possible. The state also has resources to set up mobile hospitals if necessary. We are not close to that, but have access if we need it,” said Clark County Health Officer Dr. Steven Krager.

Fortunately, hospitalizations are not rising nearly as fast as the number of new cases. Doctors say new treatments and therapeutics are helping, but also say spikes in hospitalization usually don’t happen for a few weeks after a sharp rise in cases—that’s why they are watching those numbers closely now.

In Washington and Oregon, health data shows most people are catching the coronavirus from family members at home or at social gatherings of less than 10 people. They say masking up and social distancing continue to be our best defense against catching the virus.