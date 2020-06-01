Spirit Mountain Casino reopens with precautions in place

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spirit Mountain Casino is reopening its doors after being closed for 74 days due to the coronavirus.

Doors opened at 6 a.m. on Monday — but it’ll be a slightly different place than people are used to seeing. Only people 21 and over will be permitted in the casino and guests will be greeted by safety ambassadors to remind people of new safety measures, which are in place to keep people safe and healthy at one of Oregon’s premier entertainment venues.

Down time has provided an opportunity to thoroughly deep clean common areas and start to plan health and safety measures that will guide the casino’s reopening.

“We are not requiring masks be worn by guests, they are strongly encouraged. However, there is one exception to that and that is the table games area due to the close proximity of the dealers and the guests, they are required there,” explained Shawna Ridgebear with Spirit Mountain Casino. “We employees will be wearing masks come Monday morning at 6 a.m. until further notice, so that’s another big change.”

There will be limits to the number of people crowding around tables for blackjack, craps and other table games in addition to the mask requirements. Every other slot machine will be idled to keep players spaced apart — except where the layout of the machines are spaced out already.

The aforementioned safety ambassadors will greet guests as they arrive. Those ambassadors will be in charge of making sure guests stay safe.

“If they forget to respectfully distance, we will be there to remind them of the company’s policy. We’re moving forward, keeping the guest service in place but really reminding everybody — you protect me, I protect you,” said Ridgebear.

The renowned Cedar Plank Buffett will not be offering buffet style food service. Instead it will be more like a regular restaurant with buffet items ordered off a menu.

It is back to business, but not business as usual by any means.

