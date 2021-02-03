Springfield restaurant fined nearly 10k over COVID violations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon OSHA has fined a Springfield restaurant $9,215 for two COVID-19-related violations.

Along Came Trudy “continued to potentially expose workers to the virus despite a public health order limiting the capacity for indoor dining to zero in an ‘extreme risk’ county,” according to the agency. OSHA said an inspection was completed and the citation was issued despite attempts to thwart the process, including armed people standing outside the business who threatened regulatory agencies and their staff members.

The two violations OSHA cited were:

In allowing indoor dining, the restaurant purposely chose to disregard capacity limitations imposed by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) for such establishments in a county designated as Extreme Risk. It was a willful violation, carrying a proposed penalty of $8,900.

The restaurant failed to ensure that all customers inside the establishment (older than age 5 and who were not eating and drinking) wore a source-control device – such as a mask, face covering, or face shield – as spelled out in OHA’s statewide reopening guidance. It was a serious violation, carrying a proposed penalty of $315.

“It is our expectation that employers comply with public health measures that we know are effective at decreasing the risks to workers and reducing the spread of this disease,” OSHA said in a release Wednesday. “And we have been able to resolve most concerns about COVID-19 and the workplace constructively and without formal enforcement visits. However, as this case demonstrates, we will continue to carry out enforcement actions where appropriate and particularly where employers knowingly disregard standards.”

The inspection of Along Came Trudy began on December 21 of last year. Findings showed the restaurant committed the violations at the beginning of the month and continued onwards. Spot checks made prior to the inspection confirmed the restaurant was providing indoor dining, OSHA said. An eventual phone interview with owner Trudy Logan revealed she knew of the prohibition on indoor dining in counties with an “extreme risk” rating, but willingly chose to continue.

During the inspection, Logan said she asked customers to wear face coverings, but did not enforce the requirement if they refused.

OSHA said Employers have 30 days to appeal citations.