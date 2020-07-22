State adds 264 cases, 2 new COVID deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State health officials confirmed two new deaths stemming from the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 271.

Additionally, the Oregon Health Authority reported 264 new confirmed/presumptive cases. The recent totals put Oregon at 15,393 cumulative cases since mid-March.

Both deaths reported Wednesday were men from Umatilla County aged 77 and 82.

The new cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (3), Clackamas (24), Clatsop (1), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (2), Grant (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (11), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Klamath (6), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (13), Marion (31), Morrow (3), Multnomah (51), Polk (4), Umatilla (24), Wasco (1), Washington (45), and Yamhill (4).