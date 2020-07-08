OHA sees week-to-week surge in COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s coronavirus death toll climbed to 224 Wednesday after the Oregon Health Authority reported four new deaths along with 217 new/presumptive cases.

The state has now logged 10,817 cases of COVID-19.

In addition to the daily numbers, OHA provided weekly statistics to its report that show infections continue to rise in Oregon. During the week of June 29 to July 5, 1,910 new cases were reported marking an increase of 51% over the previous week.

All four deaths reported Wednesday had underlying conditions including a 36-year-old man from Multnomah County who died three days after receiving a positive test.

The new cases from Wednesday’s report were from the following counties: Baker (3), Clackamas (19), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (2), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Lane (10), Lincoln (3), Linn (8), Malheur (12), Marion (15), Morrow (10), Multnomah (30), Umatilla (43), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (31), Yamhill (9).