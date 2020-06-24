State to distribute $70M for rent relief, energy assistance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The state will see $70 million in rent relief and energy assistance distributed, the Oregon Housing and Community Services announced on Wednesday.

OHCS is distributing $55,000 in rental relief and $15,000 in energy assistance to local organizations around the state. This money comes as Oregonians and businesses continue to hurt from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Rental and energy assistance provides immediate relief to people in crisis,” said OHCS Executive Director Margaret Salazar, “I am very happy we were able to act swiftly to get these additional resources into communities to help our friends and neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet.”

OHCS says the funds will be added to the COVID Rent Relief Program that the state announced back in May.

“This rent relief will help to ease the financial strain on Oregon families who have been unable to pay rent due to COVID-19, but we have more work to do,” said Governor Kate Brown. “I will continue to work with legislative leaders, community partners, and Oregon Housing and Community Services to help Oregonians who are struggling financially to stay housed during this pandemic.”

To access these resources, you must have had your ability to pay rent impacted by the pandemic and live “at or below 80% in Area Media Income (AMI) of the county for which they reside,” according to OHCS. Visit 211info.org or call 211 for more information on how to apply.