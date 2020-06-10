State: Virus outbreak at North Bend prison resolved

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – State public health officials say the coronavirus outbreak at a North Bend prison has been resolved.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the minimum-security prison at one point had 25 infected inmates and three infected employees.

It is one of four state prisons with confirmed cases of the virus.

A spokesman for the Oregon Health Authority said in an email that an outbreak is considered over 28 days after the date of the last onset of symptoms for people with confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases.

Health officials have reported about 5,000 positive cases, with at least 169 deaths.