State’s first Walgreens rapid COVID-19 testing site opens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new drive-through testing site for the coronavirus in Hillsboro can return test results in a day. Walgreens has opened its first rapid testing center in Oregon, the governor’s office announced Friday.

Walgreens pharmacists will oversee drive-through testing using an “Abbott ID NOW rapid COVID-19 testing instrument” that will return results within 24 hours, according to the release. The testing site is located on Tualatin Valley Highway.

Patients must make an appointment before driving through for testing. In order to schedule an appointment, patients must complete an online health assessment and meet both federal and state eligibility standards for testing.

“One step at a time, we are making progress towards the day when we can begin to reopen our communities and safely return to public life,” said Governor Kate Brown in the release. “I’d like to thank Walgreens for their partnership in selecting Oregon for one of its first rapid COVID-19 testing sites in the nation.”

Walgreen’s online health assessment can be found here. CDC testing standards, as well as Oregon Health Authority criteria can also be found online. For those who qualify, testing will be provided for free, according to the governor’s announcement.

