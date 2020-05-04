Oregon’s state of emergency order extended to July 6

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed an order Friday that extends the state’s State of Emergency surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Executive Order 20-24 keeps the current COVID-19 response policies in place until July 6.

“The state of emergency declaration is the legal underpinning for the executive orders the Governor has issued to keep Oregonians healthy and safe throughout this crisis,” said a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office. These include Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives executive order, as well as her orders to help address the economic impact of the crisis, such as her moratorium on residential and commercial evictions.”

The order stipulates that Brown may terminate restrictions at any time “if the situation warrants.”

On March 8, Brown first made the emergency declaration. It was set to expire May 7.

“Our efforts to move forward with safely reopening Oregon will be incremental, and based on science and data,” said the spokesperson. “Executive Order 20-24 allows that process of reopening Oregon safely and carefully to continue.”