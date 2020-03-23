‘Stay at home’ order expected from Gov. Brown

Several mayors have called on the governor to make the order

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple sources say Oregon Governor Kate Brown will issue a stay at home order Monday — forcing most Oregonians to stay put amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday evening, Yamhill County Commissioner Mary Starrett wrote on her Facebook page that Governor Brown will issue an executive order Monday ordering the closing of all “non essential” businesses in the state. Willamette Week corroborated the claim, saying Gov. Brown is preparing to order Oregonians to stay in their homes whenever possible, according to a policy draft they had reviewed.

This action is expected after multiple groups, mayors and local leaders have been calling on the governor to issue the stay at home order. Portland Metro and the chairs of the three most populous counties in Oregon issued a letter of their own Sunday to Governor Kate Brown with the same sentiment.

“We are writing to ask for a legally enforceable ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order that will help to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the letter states. “Even though the majority of Oregonians are staying home and staying apart, it is evident that many people are not observing the pleas from our leaders to hunker down.

Along with Metro Council President Lynn Peterson, Councilors Shirley Craddick (District 1), Christine Lewis (District 2), Juan Carlos Gonzalez (District 4), Sam Chase (District 5) and Bob Stacey (District 6) signed the letter.

“While I was in Safeway getting stuff for my mom, people would not stand six feet apart from each other. There’s been reports from all over of lines, people standing shoulder to shoulder,” said Peterson. “So, while most of us are doing what we’ve been asked to do, it appears that not enough of us are taking that seriously.”

“The purpose of the letter was really to remind the governor that we are not seeing results on the ground,” said Peterson.

Frustration hit a breaking point Saturday when tourists swarmed many coastal cities, ignoring both federal and regional social distancing recommendations. The City of Warrenton declared a state of emergency and passed a resolution to evict tourists. The City of Seaside enacted a state of emergency as well.

In addition, the governor has ordered all Oregon State Parks to close. The Parks Department had previously slated campground closures for April 3, but after new guidance from the governor “and clear signs that travelers are not following advice to avoid full parks,” officials determined the closure was more immediately needed.

The parks will close to the public at the end of the day on Monday. Campers must leave no later than 1 p.m. and day-use areas will be closed at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News will continue to update it with any new information.