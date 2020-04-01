Stay in shape with virtual workouts from GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is dedicated to bringing workouts to you

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s hard to feel like we’re staying in shape while we’re cooped up at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s where GYMGUYZ comes in! GYMGUYZ, located in Beaverton, is committed to bringing workouts to you. Their team of certified coaches can work with you over a virtual training session. Kohr Harlan tried it out!

