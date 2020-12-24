‘Stay nimble’: Oregon restaurateurs embrace cocktails-to-go

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a year when every dollar for his restaurant counts, Santa Fe Taqueria General Manager Jesus Suarez said the ability to sell cocktails-to-go is huge.

With a stroke of her pen, Gov. Kate Brown signed into law the bill that allows cocktails to go in Oregon. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission put guidelines together on how it will all work and called this a “major win for the industry.”

Suarez agrees.

“That will help us a lot,” he said. “We’ve been having difficult times. We’ve been respecting the rules.”

Like so many other Portland restaurants, they’ve been constantly pivoting as the rules on dining changed in Oregon. To-go orders kept them afloat and they’re grateful to have outdoor dining back.

Customers enjoying a meal on the patio said they would gladly take home a margarita — especially if it means keeping their favorit local spots open through the pandemic.

At the Shine Distillery Grill, Jon Poteet has their cocktails ready to go.

“It’s tough. The cost of starting and stopping is hard. And that’s why we try to support as many local businesses as possible,” he told KOIN 6 News. “You have to stay nimble and on your toes. That’s why when they allowed us to do the cocktails like this we were ready to go.”

And he hopes Oregonians will keep their money local.

“Continue to support small and independent restaurants,” he said. “We need all the help we can get.”‘