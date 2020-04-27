Staying home? OLCC allows distilleries to deliver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like wineries and breweries, Oregon distilleries can now ship their product directly to customers.

Distilleries typically rely on in-house sales, but those, like most businesses, are closed. Westward Whiskey, which first opened in 2004, has seen a nearly 50% drop in sales at liquor stores. There is curbside pick-up available, but that has only brought in modest sales.

Starting Monday, customers can order their whiskey and have it delivered to their front door. They said they’ve been trying for years to get something like this to happen.

“Having the OLCC change this regulation, and quickly — we’ve been working on it for years. But the fact that they, in this crisis, recognized it and changed it within a couple of weeks. For a government body to work that fast is pretty remarkable,” said Kelly Woodcock of Westward Whiskey. “So, we felt really lucky.”

As of last August, there were 77 craft distilleries active in the state. Following OLCC’s new rule, a number of other distilleries are now also adding delivery service to their business.