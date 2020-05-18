Stevenson distillery ‘excited’ to begin welcoming tourists back

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Skamania County has been approved to reopen more businesses under Phase Two of Washington’s reopening plan. Businesses in Stevenson are getting ready to welcome customers back once again.

Dan “Skunk” Donoho, co-owner of Skunk Brothers Spirits in Stevenson, Wash. May 17, 2020 (KOIN)

Those business owners are excited to open their doors. KOIN 6 News spoke with the owner of Skunk Brothers Spirits in Stevenson about their plans. Co-owner Dan “Skunk” Donoho said they have been making hand sanitizer and working on their online sales while the distillery has been closed. He said they have also used the time to get some maintenance done. But they are hoping to reopen the doors of their tasting room to the public very soon.

Governor Jay Inslee’s office has provided some industry-specific guidance for businesses that want to reopen. Donoho said he’s getting everything in place to be ready.

“To get the tourists back, get them in here—we are in a beautiful location for them and we need them to hell support our business,” said Donoho. “So, we are excited.”

Washington state officials said business activities are not authorized to resume until a number of safety criteria are met. Some of those guidelines include placing hand sanitizer at the entries for all staff and patrons, limiting guest capacity to 50% of the maximum building occupancy, and placing tables six feet apart when measures from occupies chair to chair.

While Skunk Brothers Spirits gets ready to reopen, you can still support the distillery by buying liquor and hand sanitizer online.