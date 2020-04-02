StormBreaker delivers tasty brews, movie fun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stuck at home and want a tasty brew?

StormBreaker Brewing is offering same day and next day home deliveries to the greater Portland and surrounding areas. You can order online or call into the pub.

If you order by 11 a.m. you’ll get it delivery by 4 p.m. Order by 3 p.m., it gets there by 8 p.m. After 3 p.m. and deliveries farther away will be filled the next day. Those delivering the items have their own wipes for their hands and the top of the beer cans.

This service helps keep 6 people employed at StormBreaker Brewery. And they’re also bringing their “Drink Your Movie” experience into your home through their website. That’s where they pair their beers with scenes from movies.

They supply a script and tell you when to start sipping. The movie is not included –you’ll have to find it on your own.