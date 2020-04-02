Stuck at home? Time to declutter

Coronavirus

Patty Morrisey joined AM Extra with tips

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like most Americans these days, you’re stuck at home practicing social distancing. You’re often sharing a space with family members who are trying to work or study.

Finding a way to get and stay clutter free has never been more important.

Organizing expert Patty Morrisey joined AM Extra to share tips on how to maximize your space.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget