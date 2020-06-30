Students in classrooms everyday? Not likely

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Schools in Oregon are still working on ways to get students back in the classroom this fall. While parents and students are eager to know what’s ahead, districts leaders said they don’t know yet.

Right now, it looks like families will have options. But the idea that students will be back in the classroom Mondays through Fridays is likely not going to happen.

Districts are reaching out to families with online surveys and upcoming virtual meetings to share possibilities and get a sense of what families want. Meanwhile, kids are missing social interactions and many are isolated without internet service to connect with their friends.

There is also real concern from teachers and parents that kids are missing more than just learning in the classroom as families are in crisis during the pandemic.

“Whenever people are experiencing stress there is obiously added conflict and difficulty at home, in our relationships at home,” said Rachel Pearl with Friends of the Children-Portland. “These are things our children are navigating and they don’t have that outlet. They can’t just leave and get that break.”

It’s why districts are trying hard to find a solution to bring kids back. In many districts they are looking at having alternating groups of students in class 2 days a week then having them work online the other days.

Many districts also plan to offer families fully remote classes as an option.

However, the plans will keep changing based on the what is happening with the coronavirus pandemic. School is still about 2 months away.