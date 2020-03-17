Students not on school buses — but their meals are

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Amid closures because of coronavirus, kids weren’t getting on school buses Tuesday. But their meals were.

Evergreen Public Schools are loading up school buses with meals to make district-wide deliveries. Superintendent Mike Merlino said it’s been all hands on deck to prepare 8000 meals going out free for any students who need them.

“Since that announcement came out, you have our food services people, our transportation people, all our staff working throughout the weekend logistically figuring out how we were going to do this,” Merlino told KOIN 6 News.

Kathy Bleth, the Evergreen transportation supervisor, admitted it’s been a lot of long hours. “It’s very heartwarming because we know a lot of children will go without food, so it’s been very rewarding.”

She said they’ve spent hours preparing 300 buses for meal deliveries. Students may wait at the bus stop during their normal pick up times to grab these meals.

“We’re hearing a lot of kids wiill be out there,” Merlino said. “We’ve gotten great response from the community on this.”

For students who normally walk to class, they will still be able to pick up meals at the school. Officials said this meal service helps hungry students and their parents as businesses shut down, too.

“Parents are financially strapped as well, so it’s even going to help in that perspective,” he said. “Ten meals a week that they don’t have to think ‘How am I going to pay for this?'”

As school districts help their community, they encourage you to do the same — “rally together, stay healthy, love your families.”

