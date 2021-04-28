Summer is coming. Can you go to summer camp?

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — The show must go on, even during COVID.

Lovegood Performing Arts Company in Beaverton is moving forward with safety protocols for summer camps, the same protocols they’ve been using since February without any COVID cases reported.

They have a new 7000-square foot space, which allows kids plenty of room to stay physically distanced. Mask wearing is a must and they have high-end HVAC systems filters and fans to clean and move the air.

Artistic Director Evan Aldrete said that lets campers and staff focus on creativity and learning to be courageous.

“Number one, the kids are valuable just as they are with the talents they walk in the door with and we want to accentuate that,” he said. “We want them to feel confident about that.”

There are weeklong summer camps available along with acting and audition one-day workshops. Throughout the summer, the activities include musical theater, technical theater, dance and improv.

“We have two improv camps; One is geared more for the youth and then one is for parents and kids,” Aldrete said “So, any parents that want to come and learn the best tips to parent I think is to use a little bit of improv.”

The overall look of summer camps

In newly updated guidance for summer camps, the CDC said that since the vaccines are not yet authorized for children of all ages, preventive measures like mask-wearing and physical distancing must continue — even after camp employees are vaccinated.

There are exceptions: masks should not be worn while eating, drinking or swimming.

The CDC recommends:

Grouping campers into small groups that don’t mix and mingle

Campers maintain a 3-foot distance while masked

Campers maintain a 6-foot distance while eating, drinking

Campers maintain a 6-foot distance from other camping groups

Campers and staff should stay 6 feet apart

Updated guidance also emphasizes camp activities should take place outside as much as possible. When activities are inside, the CDC says to bring in as much fresh air into camp buildings as possible by opening windows and using fans.

The CDC advises against close contact sports at this time.

For overnight camps, the CDC suggest everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated get vaccintated, and that campers and staff should be asked to provide proof of a negative COVID test no more than 1-3 days before arriving at camp.