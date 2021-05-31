Sun, vaccinations, crowds: Portland ‘moment really good’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Increased vaccinations, a “Lower Risk” level for Multnomah County and great weather all combined to make a very busy weekend for business owners, especially in downtown Portland.

There are also a lot of tourists enjoying downtown, a boost for the hotels in the area.

The past 3 days have been perfect for dining outdoors, and crowds of people did just that from the brand new Hyatt near the Oregon Convention Center (that reopened last week) to the jam-packed Kingsland Kitchen at SW 3rd and Pine.

Owner Chris Payne said Monday afternoon was the slowest it’s been this weekend — but there was still a 2-hour wait to get a table.

“It’s tough around the world but it’s great to see people out and about,” Payne told KOIN 6 News. “The weather is fantastic. At the moment we are outside and business at the moment is really good.”

The out-of-state tourists are also very visible.

“I think there’s more optimism that there has been in the past year,” said Bri Roppolo of Seattle.

They’re enjoying the restaurants and parks but are also seeing the Rose City in the most Portland way possible — on bikes.

Pedal Bike Tours was completely booked this weekend for the first time since the pandemic started about 15 months ago. Visitors who spoke with KOIN 6 News were from as far away as Washington, DC.

Most tourists who spoke said they had never been to Portland before and all said they’ve been pleasantly surprised with their vacations here.

They were surprised at the amount of homeless camps downtown, but said Portland’s beauty and the quality of parks and restaurants is what they will remember most.

Downtown business owners hope this is just a sign of good things to come this summer.