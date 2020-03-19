Sunshine Division distributing emergency boxes outdoors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Sunshine Division has shifted to distributing emergency food boxes outside their buildings in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Sunshine Division said they saw some of their busiest days earlier this week as demand skyrockets. They say the number of people coming in to pick up food has tripled. To ensure as little contact between people as possible and to slow the spread of the virus, the organization has closed their pantries and distribution sites, shifting to only distributing emergency food boxes outside their two buildings.

The Sunshine Division is requesting financial support in order to continue to respond at this level. Between the huge spike in demand plus supply chain issues they are likely to see, donations are desperately needed.

Make a donation online here.