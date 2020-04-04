Sunshine Division sees spike in food requests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kids are out of school but they still need to keep up on their reading skills—and what better way to practice than with a virtual session with some therapy dogs?

A therapy dog named Marvin appeared in the first Facebook Live reading session hosted by DoveLewis on Tuesday. More than 500 parents and young readers joined the hour-long session where Marvin “listened” from his bed as kids read their books to him from their homes.