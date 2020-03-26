Supply shortage halts coronavirus testing at Salem clinics

Salem Health is handing out nearly 10,000 mask-sewing kits to the public

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Salem Health has temporarily stopped coronavirus testing in three of its clinics and hospital emergency rooms because of a supply shortage.

Salem Health said Wednesday evening that the medical group began outpatient testing for COVID-19 on March 16.

Officials said in a news release that they must now preserve their kits and supplies for hospitalized patients.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state’s emergency stockpile is quickly running out. The state has given out 100% of the gowns, 95% of the face shields and more than 80% of the N-95 respirators it had saved in state warehouses.