Supply shortage halts coronavirus testing at Salem clinics

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Salem Health has temporarily stopped coronavirus testing in three of its clinics and hospital emergency rooms because of a supply shortage.
Salem Health said Wednesday evening that the medical group began outpatient testing for COVID-19 on March 16.
Officials said in a news release that they must now preserve their kits and supplies for hospitalized patients.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state’s emergency stockpile is quickly running out. The state has given out 100% of the gowns, 95% of the face shields and more than 80% of the N-95 respirators it had saved in state warehouses.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.