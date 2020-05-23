Oregon Supreme Court to lower court: Vacate ruling or present new argument

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Baker County Circuit Court was issued an alternative writ of mandamus by the state Supreme Court Saturday, marking a turning point in the case of Elkhorn v. Brown.

The alternative writ of mandamus means the lower court has two options moving forward: It can either vacate its May 18 order, which would essentially nullify the lawsuit; or, it can present a case for why it should not vacate the order.

Read the ruling at the bottom of this article

Baker County, Oregon (Graphic from Ballotpedia, May 2020)

With Saturday’s move, the Baker County Circuit Court has until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26 to decide.

A rural judge’s order that had tossed out statewide coronavirus restrictions imposed by Gov. Kate Brown was halted within hours by the Oregon Supreme Court.

Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff had ruled that Brown erred by not seeking the Legislature’s approval to extend the stay-at-home orders beyond a 28-day limit.

The lower court judge had issued his opinion in response to a lawsuit filed earlier this month by 10 churches around Oregon that argued the state’s social-distancing directives were unconstitutional.

The Oregon Supreme Court Justices: (Standing L-R) Justice Rebecca A. Duncan, Justice Adrienne Nelson, and Justice Christopher L. Garrett. (Seated L-R) Justice Thomas A. Balmer, Chief Justice Martha L. Walters, Justice Lynn Nakamoto, and Justice Meagan A. Flynn (Oregon Judicial Branch website, May 2020)

Read the alternative writ of mandamus: