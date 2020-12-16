Survey: Not all Oregonians plan to take COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A new poll shows that a majority of Oregonians are willing to roll up their sleeves and get the shots preventing the novel coronavirus, but enthusiasm varies by demographic — and by how much it costs.

Overall, the Portland polling firm DHM Research found that 61% of Oregonians statewide would take a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration, as long as it was available for free. While the situation is still fluid, officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that government-purchased doses of the vaccine will be available at no cost, though health care providers may charge a reimbursable administration fee.

Asked separately if they would get vaccinated as soon as possible, 38% of respondents reported being “very willing” and another 21% described themselves as “somewhat willing.” Slightly more than a quarter, 27%, said they were not willing, and another 14% were unsure.

Here’s how that data breaks down by political affiliation, location, education and race:

• Democrats (79%) outpace independents (56%) and Republicans (40%) in saying they are very or somewhat willing to take the vaccine.

• Portland metro residents (69%) lead Willamette Valley residents (58%) and those living in the rest of the state (44%) in being very or somewhat willing to take the vaccine.

• College graduates are more likely to be very or somewhat willing to be vaccinated (75%), versus people who have taken some college courses (60%) or people who have only attended high school (48%).

• 60% of white respondents say they are very or somewhat willing to be vaccinated, compared with 56% of non-whites.

Southeast Portland resident Amelia Mary Dalton said she sees no reason to delay.

“I will be in line as soon as I am able, for my children and my husband as well,” said Dalton, the news editor of an electrical engineering trade magazine. “I firmly believe that vaccines are an important part of our society, and I think it’s dangerous to avoid vaccinating.”

After 15 years spent working at home in peace, Dalton now shares her space with a kindergartener, sixth-grader and spouse — enough to drive anyone up the walls. “We have a circular house, so when we feel antsy we just run around a bunch of times,” the 42-year-old said with a laugh.