PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A recent survey conducted by Washington State University found a small but significant portion of couples contain one partner who is vaccinated against COVID-19 and another partner who is not.

The survey revealed nearly 16% of people who lived with their significant others were in a “discordant” relationship, where one partner was vaccinated and the other was not. Of the rest of the couples, more than 63% said they were both vaccinated, and more than 21% were both unvaccinated.

In total, 1,300 people responded to the survey.

“The numbers might be small in this study, but in terms of public health – if this translates to about 16% of the U.S. population, that’s a huge number,” said Karen Schmaling, the WSU psychologist who conducted the study into this issue.

Her research was published in the journal “Vaccine.”

Schmaling said partners have been shown to have a lot of influence on each other’s health behaviors.

“Vaccines clearly decrease the likelihood of infection and severity of illness, so discordant couples could be a real focus of identification and intervention efforts,” she said.

In her survey, Schmaling asked respondents in the discordant relationships to rank 10 common reasons why they were unvaccinated or why they thought their partner was unvaccinated. She had them rank each reason on a scale of 0 to 10 for their importance.

The results showed people on both sides of the issue ranked vaccine safety as having the highest importance as a reason either they or their partners were unvaccinated, but there were significant differences in other reasons.

Vaccinated people said some of the more strong reasons their partners weren’t vaccinated were because they believed the misperception that “COVID-19 isn’t real” and said they had medical issues. Religious opposition was one of the less-strong reasons why their partners hadn’t received the shot.

Other write-in answers from vaccinated people explaining why their partners remained unvaccinated included “the government is overstepping its bounds” and “he’s stubborn.”

Write-in responses from self-reporting unvaccinated people included “I am not afraid of COVID” and “I have natural immunity.”

The survey questioned only individuals and not both members of each couple. Schmaling said surveying both members in a couple would be a good area for future research.

She also said she’d like to hear more from couples about disagreements they’ve had over the vaccine and how they tried to resolve it. She cautioned that circumstances resulting in apparent discordant behavior in this study may not indicate an actual agreement.

For example, a couple may have both opposed getting vaccinated, but one person had to receive the vaccine for their job.