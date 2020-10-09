Survey says: Oregon wears facemasks, finds urban/rural split

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We wear masks when we are in public and we still like to get together with other people.

That’s the upshot of a new survey of 1000 Oregonians by DHM Research released by the Oregon Health Authority Thursday. The margin of error is 3.1%.

The survey showed 84% of people wear a facemask indoors in public all the time and 75% wash their hands very frequently. The survey also showed 51% of people attended 3 or fewer social gatherings in the two weeks of the survey, August 27 through September 11.

Another 42% are very worried about the COVID situation in Oregon, while 22% are very worried about getting sick with COVID.

Those numbers spike to 70% and 72% in the Latino community in a simultaneous survey in Spanish of 468 people by Lara Media, also released by the Oregon Health Authority. That survey also found 87% of Latinx Oregonians wear a facemask indoors in public and more than 50% avoid crowded places.

When it comes to vaccines, 39% of Oregonians will “definitely” get a COVID-19 vaccine if and when it becomes available.

Other findings:

66% said they got together in a backyard, porch or park

52% got together with friends inside a house

52% traveled more than an hour

42% have eaten in a restaurant

9% have gone to a religious service

7% went to a bar or club

2% took part in a protest

There is a partisan and geographic split the survey found.