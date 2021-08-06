Survey shows discontent among downtown Portland businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A survey of 55 downtown businesses on topics including the effects of the pandemic, looting, vandalism and homeless campers showed a feeling of discontent among the restaurant and bar industry.

The Rose City Downtown Collective will soon take this data and present it to the Portland City Council to ask city leaders to address the business owners’ pain points.

The majority of the respondents — 68% — said they’ve been in business for 10 or more years. Among the findings:

20% of restaurateurs surveyed plan to relocate to another part of the city

80% of participants strongly agreed that “COVID-19 affected their business negatively” while only 4% strongly disagreed

76% highlighted issues such as homelessness..

64% said looting and vandalism have affected their business negatively in the last 14 months while only 8% strongly disagreed

“What we see that really seems to be at top of people’s minds are cleanliness and graffiti and continued crime,” said Rose City Downtown Collective co-founder Vanessa Sturgeon. “And, you know, crime is up so significantly in all of Portland that it’s impacting all businesses and all people, frankly. And so you see that reflected in the survey results.”

The Rose City Downtown Collective has microgrants in place to help the downtown Portland restaurants. They set up a GoFundMe page to help with those microgrants.