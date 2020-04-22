Susan G. Komen caring for patients in the time of coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing breast cancer patients to make some tough choices.

Some people’s surgeries may have been canceled, including mammograms — and getting treatment could further weaken your immune system. But, clinics and nonprofits are still there to care for you, such as Susan G. Komen of Oregon and Southwest Washington.

There are virtual social hours for metastatic patients and most barriers to the treatment access program have been lowered, meaning more people can get more financial aid for gas, groceries and utilities.

Komen is also hosting weekly Facebook Live events with different experts to answer any questions you might have about the pandemic and your health.

Last week, it was a therapist. Wednesday night, it’s a local social worker and deacon who told our Jennifer Hoff that it’s important to not only find unique connections with people — but also hope.

“Grief is not taking a vacation right now,” said Sue Best, a clinical social worker. “We can’t put a pause button on with the hard things going on with us, but we have to acknowledge those things and from those things we’re able to find gratitude and find joy. But make sure you’re looking at your whole self and whole person and if you need with that, find it and seek that.”

You can join Sue live on Facebook Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

She’s a clinical social worker at Salem Hospital and works directly with people whose family members have passed away. She’s also a local deacon and breast cancer survivor with advice to help us navigate this difficult time.

Although this is a tough time for many, breast cancer patients can still find hope within the community — even if it’s virtually.