Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus: By the numbers
Kindness During Crisis
Oregon
Washington
National
Washington DC
International
Civic Affairs
Elections
Environment
Lifestyle
Weird
Entertainment
Top Stories
Grand Canyon National Park closes to visitors
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Famous people who have died from coronavirus
SW Washington congresswoman discusses COVID-19 updates
Video
Nonprofit connects needy families with donated home goods
Video
Firefighters, paramedics applaud Vancouver hospital workers
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
Your Weather Podcast
KOIN 6 Weather Kids
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Special Reports
MAX Attack Trial
Black History Month
Broken Dome
KOIN 6 Podcasts
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Education
Where We Live
Women Crush Wednesday
Wednesday’s Child
Positive Vibes
Mystery Wire
KOIN News AM Extra
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
NFL
MLS
MLB
NBA
The Masters
Community
Jobs
Remarkable Women
Pledge Proud
Community Champions
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
6 Things
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Shop Local
Water: Do Your Part
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 Mobile Apps
KOIN 6 Email Alerts
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN EEO Public File Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
SW Washington congresswoman discusses COVID-19 updates
Coronavirus
Posted:
Apr 1, 2020 / 11:11 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Apr 1, 2020 / 11:11 PM PDT
Coronavirus Podcasts
Coronavirus Podcast: Financial help is on the way
Video
Coronavirus Podcast: Social Distancing is working
Coronavirus Podcast: Race against time
Video
Coronavirus Podcast: Social Studies
More Coronavirus Podcast
Trending Stories
COVID-19 projections improve for Oregon, not for Washington
Video
Can’t pay rent? Here’s what Oregonians can expect
Video
Oregon veteran recovers from COVID-19, celebrates 104th birthday
Video
Model: Peak of COVID pandemic weeks away in Oregon, Washington
Video
Oregon Gov. Brown halts commercial evictions amid COVID-19 response
Video
Don't Miss
Sign up for KOIN 6’s Coronavirus Updates newsletter
Video
Coronavirus by the numbers in the PNW
More Don't Miss
Twitter News Widget