SW Washington congresswoman discusses COVID-19 updates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t made it any easier for many families who struggle to obtain basic needs like housing and food—but one local nonprofit organization is working hard to lighten the load.

Community Warehouse has been connecting families in the Portland area with donated home essentials for more than 15 years. The organization had to close in the face of COVID-19 but it partially reopened this week to the public.