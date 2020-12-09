SW Washington health officials talk COVID trends, hospital capacity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — PeaceHealth Columbia Network officials are holding a media availability on Wednesday morning to discuss the rise of COVID-19 infections in Southwest Washington.

At the briefing, PeaceHealth Columbia Network Chief Medical Officer Doctor Lawrence Neville will speak about current COVID-19 case counts and trends, new restrictions on hospital visitation, hospital capacity and preparations to receive and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Afterward, the Nurse Manager of PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center’s 6th floor COVID-19 isolation unit, RN Jackolyn DeCillo, will join the call.

DeCillo will provide an overview of the work performed in the COVID-19 isolation unit before both she and Neville take questions.

Washington currently reports 187,327 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,967 deaths.

On Tuesday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced an extension of COVID-19 restrictions during a press conference.

Gov. Inslee announced the current state restrictions on dining and gatherings will be extended for three weeks. The restrictions had previously been scheduled to end on December 14, but will now be in place until January 4.

Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown joined Inslee at the press briefing to detail the spiraling situation with the pandemic and the state’s response. The two of them announced an additional $50 million in state grants and loans will be available for small businesses.