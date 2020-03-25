SW Washington schools donate supplies to health workers

Personal protection equipment like gloves and masks have been sitting unused in empty schools

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The Washougal, Vancouver and Ridgefield school districts are donating their personal protection equipment (PPE) stockpiles to hospitals and first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Washougal School District’s Career and Technical Director Margaret Rice heard about the need for things like masks and gloves for healthcare workers. She reached out to other districts about their supplies sitting in empty schools.

“Seems like the perfect thing to do—that we just gather up those items and give them to the people who need them right now and we can recoup later,” she said.

The Camas School District also plans to join the effort.

If you have PPE supplies that could help local medical professionals, contact the Legacy Health Office of Philanthropy and Community Engagement at giving@lhs.org or call 503.415.4700 for more information.