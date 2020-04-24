Swickard Auto donates $100K in service, repair

FILE – In this April 26, 2018, file automotive technicians Don Dimond, left, and Bernie Rabinovitz prepare to separate an engine and transmission assembly at a repair shop in Harmony, Pa. The average age of cars and trucks in the U.S. has hit a record 11.8 years, as better quality and technology allows people to keep them on the road longer. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Front line workers need to be able to get to the front line in their ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic.

To that end, the Swickard Auto Group is donating $100,000 in service and repair work prioritizing urgent repairs for people who need to get to work, medical appointments and essential items.

“We saw a parent of a special needs child, and they’ve got to get them to and from their medical appointments and their vehicle is not working right now and they’re not able to do that,” siad Mike Maloney, the VP of Marketing for the Swickard Auto Group. “We’ve seen veterans who, you know, have already served their country and now they’re not able to get to the grocery store.”

You can apply for repair work on your vehicle through a page on the Swickard Auto Group website.

“If we can help some people in this process, you know, hopefully it’s a positive thing,” Maloney said.