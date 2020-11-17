‘Take COVID seriously. The unthinkable can happen to you’

Jose Jimenez spent 4 months in the hospital, still on the road to recovery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the coronavirus pandemic began in Oregon in March, 765 people have died. On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported a 41-year-old Washington County man with no underlying conditions was among the latest to succumb to COVID-19.

Back in March, Jose Jimenez was among the first people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Oregon. He and his wife, Holly, are both nurses in Springfield. When he developed a fever and cough, she monitored his pulse at home.

She soon realized he needed a hospital. Now, months later, he is still recovering.

Holly and Jose Jimenez. (Courtesy of Holly Jimenez)

“When I first heard about coronavirus in China I kind of shrugged it off thinking, ‘It won’t come here, it won’t be bad, it won’t affect my family,'” Holly told KOIN 6 News. “Then just a few short weeks later, it did.”

Jose was admitted to the intensive care unit. “For the first week he was on some oxygen and just seemed to kind of be stable,” she said.

But the battle for Jose’s life became very intense very quickly.

Doctors intubated Jose but he kept going downhill. His kidneys failed. He needed advanced life support.

Holly had a very difficult decision to make, one she knew might be fatal. But she made the decision to transfer him to a Portland hospital for more advanced care.

“I honestly thought he was done that day and I asked if I could see him and they let me see him while they were preparing him for transfer to Portland.”

For 2 months, Jose was on advanced life support at Legacy Emanuel. He was treated with convalescent plasma, something they believe helped save his life.

During that time, Holly worked and took care of their 4 children, ages 7 to 13.

Jose and Holly Jimenez with four of their six children. (Courtesy of Holly Jimenez)

“It was hard,” Holly said. “They would sometimes ask me, ‘Is Daddy going to live?’ and I said, ‘I don’t know but he’s getting really good care and he’s fighting hard to get back to us.’ I mean, there were times that we all just cried together.”

Jose spent 4 months in the hospital. The road to recovery has been slow but steady.

“He had to re-learn how to walk, learn how to do everything again, so he’s back to driving,” she said, “He went to pulmonary rehab for two months and he’s graduated from that.”

She’s grateful for the team of doctors and nurses who cared for her husband and hopes people take time to think about the impacts of COVID-19.

“It is real. Take it seriously. The unthinkable can happen to you,” Holly Jimenez said.