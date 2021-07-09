‘Take Your Shot, Oregon’ $1M winner to be announced

More winners to be announced throughout July

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One Oregonian, vaccinated against COVID-19, won the $1 million prize from the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign.

That person and their family will join Gov. Kate Brown on Friday for a 1:30 p.m. press conference. They will be joined by representatives from both the Oregon Lottery and the Oregon Health Authority.

The press conference will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

There are more winners to be announced in the coming weeks.

The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign, an incentive for people to get the COVID-19 vaccination, began drawings on June 28 to win cash, scholarships and “lodging, accommodations, dining and activities for two at iconic Oregon travel destinations.”

Oregonians who are at least 18 have a chance to be one of the winners in each of Oregon’s 36 counties to win $10,000. Oregon residents between the ages of 12-17 have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships.

Four travel packages around Oregon, valued at up to $2000, were added to the campaign by Travel Oregon.

Ten counties partnered with the state and added additional prizes for the campaign:

Coos County: Ten $10,000 prizes

Curry: Two $10,000 prizes

Gilliam: Ten $10,000 prizes, one $10,000 scholarship

Jefferson: Eight $10,000 prizes, three $10,000 scholarships

Malheur: Ten $2,500 prizes

Morrow: Two $20,000 prize and three $10,000 prizes

Polk: Two $10,000 prizes

Sherman: Twenty $2,700 prizes

Wallowa: One $10,000 prize and two $5,000 scholarships

Washington County: 10 additional $10,000 prizes, plus five additional $20,000 scholarships

The only catch? Oregon residents must have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine before the drawings began June 28. All the winners will be announced during July.