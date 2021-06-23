‘Take Your Shot, Oregon!’ drawings begin Monday

‘Take Your Shot, Oregon’ is an incentive campaign to get people vaccinated (KOIN, file)

Cash, scholarships, travel packages -- but you have to get a COVID shot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In some ways it’s like a “Price Is Right” showcase — only it’s connected to the health and safety of Oregonians.

The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign, an incentive for people to get the COVID-19 vaccination, begins drawings on Monday to win cash, scholarships and “lodging, accommodations, dining and activities for two at iconic Oregon travel destinations.”

Come on down!

Oregonians who are at least 18 have a chance to win $1 million from the state or be one of the winners in each of Oregon’s 36 counties to win $10,000.

But that’s not all!

Oregon residents between the ages of 12-17 have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships.

And there’s more!

Four travel packages around Oregon, valued at up to $2000, were added to the campaign by Travel Oregon.

Ten counties partnered with the state and added additional prizes for the campaign:

Coos County: Ten $10,000 prizes

Curry: Two $10,000 prizes

Gilliam: Ten $10,000 prizes, one $10,000 scholarship

Jefferson: Eight $10,000 prizes, three $10,000 scholarships

Malheur: Ten $2,500 prizes

Morrow: Two $20,000 prize and three $10,000 prizes

Polk: Two $10,000 prizes

Sherman: Twenty $2,700 prizes

Wallowa: One $10,000 prize and two $5,000 scholarships

Washington County: 10 additional $10,000 prizes, plus five additional $20,000 scholarships

The only catch? Oregon residents must receive at least one dose of a COVID vaccine before the drawing date of June 28. Winners will be announced in July.

“Vaccines are the best tool available to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19. We are so close to hitting a 70% adult vaccination rate statewide, so we can lift health and safety restrictions and return to a sense of normalcy,” Gov. Kate Brown said.

“Don’t miss your chance to win $1 million––if you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go get it done today.”