Taking care of mental health as pandemic persists

Having an event, however small, on your calendar to look forward to can help keep hope alive

SEATTLE, Wash. (KOIN) — As we face year three of the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Washington has tips for ways to cope with the virus moving forward.

In a blog post, Anne Browning, assistant dean for well-being at the University of Washington School of Medicine, said one way to cope is to realize that public-health cautions will ebb and flow and to be prepared for that.

“I think a big piece of this is recognizing that there will be these moments when we’re going up against these big waves of community spread,” said Browning. “But we also need to know that we will cross those waves and come down the back side, where we will have the opportunity to travel more and to see people and be in closer contact.”

She added that this “ebb and flow” may mean not going to the gym now, or if you do, wearing an N95 mask during workouts.

According to the dean, the question of whether to eat in restaurants or get food to-go may persist with the incidence of community spread or a new variant.

“I would say our family leaned more into doing takeout food last winter and this winter as well,” she said. “We really wanted to support the restaurants around us because they are under pressure, as well.”

Eating outside or huddling outside your favorite cafe with a warm cup of tea or coffee are good options, said Browning, adding, “There is no bad weather, there is just bad gear.”

Having an event, however small, on your calendar to look forward to will help keep hope alive, she suggested.

“And if that circled week on the calendar was originally a trip to a distant beach, consider changing that plan to a snow skiing vacation or a less crowded area of the country,” Browning noted.

She added that people are tougher and more flexible than they know or expect.

“If in March 2020 we saw the community spread numbers of January 2022, I think our minds would have exploded,” said Browning.

The dean said to consider how much society has managed to learn, adapt and thrive in the last two years, including kids figuring out how to wear masks and the schools figuring out to stagger lunches.

And rapid tests have enabled people, with some caveats, to meet up with friends again, so “the fear that came with COVID a year and half ago seems to have been mitigated,” Browning said.

Given the vaccines, boosters, rapid tests and what society knows now about COVID-19, “I’m pretty hopeful that we won’t go back to 2019, but come this year, 2023, 24, 25, I believe we’re going to feel more at ease in a world existing with COVID,” she said.