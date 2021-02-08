Tax implications of stimulus checks catching Oregonians by surprise

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ve been hearing from Oregonians who have been frustrated with the confusion surrounding the stimulus payments and their affect for this year’s tax filings.

2020 vs. 2021

Some have asked why both stimulus checks are being counted on 2020 tax returns if the second payment did not arrive until after the new year. According to a CPA we spoke with said a provision in the laws passed by Congress last year required both be part of the 2020 federal tax return regardless of when the second one was delivered.

State vs. Federal

The state’s role in the matter has been misconstrued to many people who reported the Oregon Department Revenue not collecting on their stimulus payments. In actuality, the department is not directly taxing stimulus payments. However, those payments do affect the calculation of your federal tax liability subtraction.

For some people, the stimulus payments are increasing the amount of Oregon income they are paying taxes on because of Oregon’s federal subtraction statute.

“You could owe more Oregon tax this year because you got a stimulus payment,” said CPA Scott Salsbery.

According to the Oregon Legislative Revenue Office Report, a couple with two kids could get a stimulus check of $3,400. For some taxpayers, that $3,400 is added back to that family’s taxable income in Oregon with an 8.75% state tax rate. That family would then owe $298.

So while ODR is correct in saying they’re not raising stimulus payments directly, the state is expected to see more than $100 million in additional tax revenue because of the stimulus payments.

“Lower income taxpayers who don’t have a federal tax liability won’t be affected, as well as those that have a tax liability that are larger than […] $6,950,” ODR spokesperson Rich Hoover said. “Those taxpayers at those two ends of the spectrum, won’t be affected by this.”

Subtraction Statute

The statute has been in place for several years; the 2008 stimulus payments were treated the same way.

