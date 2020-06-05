Tear gassing protesters raises ‘great concern’ for doctors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More protests are expected in the Portland metro area Friday and while they’ve been mostly peaceful the past few nights there have been late skirmishes, police confrontations and arrests.

During the past week of protests, Portland police used what’s commonly called tear gas as crowd control measures during tense and violent moments. Portland city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Chloe Eudaly called the use of tear gas “sadistic” and “unacceptable” and both want the practice to stop immediately.

Hardesty tweeted the use of “tear gas, flash bang grenades, and violence against peaceful protesters..is completely unacceptable.”

Eudaly said, “It is sadistic to be using tear gas in the middle of a public health crisis. It’s attacking people’s respiratory symptoms.”

On Thursday, OHSU President Danny Jacobs weighed in on the medical effects of tear gas, especially during a respiratory pandemic.

In a post on the OHSU website, Jacobs said “the use of tear gas and other chemical means to control crowds has raised great concern among medical professionals as we simultaneously try to manage a global pandemic.”

While social distancing is still suggested by health professionals, the large gatherings and demonstrations brought thousands of people in close contact. Some wore masks, many did not. Jacobs said the use of tear gas by police “could exacerbate the spread” of COVID-19.

“Tear gas is a chemical that attacks the mucous membranes of the eyes, nose, throat and lungs and causes severe pain and irritation; exposure to tear gas can result in blindness, bleeding, crying and coughing,” he wrote.

The coughing could lead to a surge in new COVID-19 cases and put people at a greater risk if they become infected with COVID-19, he said.

Jacobs suggested those who choose to protest maintain healthy guidelines for both themselves and those around them: Wear a face mask or covering, try to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from other people, wash your hands, face covering and clothing as soon as you return home — and immediately seek medical care if you develop symptoms.

In a Thursday morning press conference, PPB Assistant Chief Chris Davis went on at length about CS gas, the tool the bureau uses. Here is what he said:

“CS gas is actually a very fine powder and we use it as opposed to what is traditionally known as tear gas because it is only used as an area denial technique. Which means that if you are in an area where CS gas is, all you have to do is walk out of it and you’ll stop feeling the effects. You’ll have a little bit of an aftertaste. I’ve experienced this myself because we expose our crowd control teams to it so that they understand what it is they’re about to use on people and how to counteract its effects.

“As far as a ban on CS gas what that would do for us is put us in the position of having to figure out a different way to accomplish that objective. I won’t go into all of the details of our policies but we have very specific policies about when CS gas use is authorized and how it is to be used. There is specific steps that has to happen. There has to be a direction for people to go, there have to be warnings in advance, there have to be means that we’re confident people can hear the warnings that we’ve given, and then the whole idea of that tool is to just get people out of the area that they are occupying right now. And as you can read in our policy, it requires a fairly significant level of violence from the crowd. That objective is a lot safer to accomplish with the use of something like CS would be than if we weren’t able to use that and we still needed to accomplish that objective because of threats to safety. The alternatives to CS tend to be higher levels of force that we would actually like to avoid.

“We will gladly stop using CS gas as long as we can and still protect public safety. And we’ve been very careful in our efforts that if we have to use CS gas, people who aren’t involved in illegal activity and aren’t part of the problem that has necessitated the use of that tool aren’t impacted by it.”