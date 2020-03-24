Mayor Wheeler to update public on city’s latest COVID-19 measures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a press conference Tuesday to share what the city has done to protect public health during the pandemic and present new measures to aid local businesses.

Wheeler’s briefing follows the announcement of Governor Kate Brown’s official “Stay Home” order. He spoke with media via video conference call on Monday and reiterated that all of the city’s playgrounds, outdoor courts, and skate parks are closed.

After the governor’s Friday message fell short of an enforceable order, and tourists overran the coast, city leaders like Wheeler implored Brown to take concise action. On Saturday, the Metropolitan Mayors Consortium, composed of 25 of the region’s mayors, sent a letter to the governor asking for a statewide order. On Sunday, Wheeler said via Twitter, “We cannot wait any longer…We remain hopeful you will act. But if not, I’m ready to act for Portland tomorrow.”

“The governor needed to take action, and she did,” said Wheeler. “The reason we needed this to be a statewide order was made crystal clear when we saw what happened on the Oregon Coast this weekend.”

Now that the order is unequivocal, state, county, and city leaders can focus on how to help our hospitals as well as the countless people out of work.

KOIN 6 will stream the mayor’s press conference at 11 a.m.