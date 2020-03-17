Wheeler to address housing security in press conference

Pandemic already caused great distress in Oregon, US

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to talk about housing security in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has shaken the country.

Joining Wheeler at the 9 a.m press conference will be Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and Dr. Jennifer Vines, the lead health officer for the Tri-County region.

The pandemic has already caused deep distress. The severe restrictions on restaurants and bars in Oregon and around the country have already hurt many small businesses who have had to lay off employees — and are on the brink of closing for good.

