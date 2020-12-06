Telehealth coverage to expand in Oregon in 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s state-sponsored health insurance plans for 2021 will have expanded coverage for telehealth care due to the pandemic.

Oregon first expanded coverage in June, making any in-network telehealth services fully covered and guaranteeing they’re no more expensive than in-person visits.

But at a virtual forum on Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority outlined things to improve after getting feedback from health care providers and patients.

One is that not everyone has equal access to internet. Another is that many don’t have a private, safe space for phone and video calls in their home. There’s also a shortage of language interpreters and the fact that telehealth is not widely accepted across all cultures.

OHA said it’s working to address the feedback.

