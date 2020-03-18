Temporary hospital at Salem fairgrounds will treat COVID-19 patients

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown announced on Wednesday that health officials are setting up a temporary hospital in Salem.
The hospital will have 250 beds and is being set up on Wednesday. It’s unclear exactly when the beds will become available. The hospital is being set up by the Emergency Coordination Center.
Sources tell KOIN 6 News that supplies were being delivered Wednesday with a target of being ready by Friday.
Brown also said that officials with the Emergency Coordination Center are looking for 1,000 beds to move non-COVID-19 patients to free up space for incoming patients.
KOIN Complete Coverage: Coronavirus
Officials also said they are expecting to receive 5,000 additional test kits in the next few days. There are currently 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.