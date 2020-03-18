Temporary hospital at Salem fairgrounds will treat COVID-19 patients

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown announced on Wednesday that health officials are setting up a temporary hospital in Salem.

The hospital will have 250 beds and is being set up on Wednesday. It’s unclear exactly when the beds will become available. The hospital is being set up by the Emergency Coordination Center.

Sources tell KOIN 6 News that supplies were being delivered Wednesday with a target of being ready by Friday.

This is our first look at the equipment and supplies that will make up the 250 bed temporary hospital at the Oregon State Fairgrounds inside the Jackman-Long building. #coronavirus https://t.co/DWKDkBnsA7 pic.twitter.com/vKKSnDyd16 — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) March 18, 2020

Brown also said that officials with the Emergency Coordination Center are looking for 1,000 beds to move non-COVID-19 patients to free up space for incoming patients.

Officials also said they are expecting to receive 5,000 additional test kits in the next few days. There are currently 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.