Temporary hospital set up at Salem fairgrounds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown announced on Wednesday that health officials are setting up a temporary hospital in Salem and later ordered all non-emergency procedures to stop in an effort to preserve supplies for front-line health care providers.

The hospital will have 250 beds and is being set up on Wednesday. It’s unclear exactly when the beds will become available. The hospital is being set up by the Emergency Coordination Center.

Sources told KOIN 6 News supplies were delivered Wednesday with a target of being ready by Friday.

Brown also said that officials with the Emergency Coordination Center are looking for 1,000 beds to move non-COVID-19 patients to free up space for incoming patients.

Officials also said they are expecting to receive 5,000 additional test kits in the next few days. There are currently 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.

This is our first look at the equipment and supplies that will make up the 250 bed temporary hospital at the Oregon State Fairgrounds inside the Jackman-Long building. #coronavirus https://t.co/DWKDkBnsA7 pic.twitter.com/vKKSnDyd16 — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) March 18, 2020

New order from Gov. Brown

Brown also ordered all Oregon hospitals, outpatient clinics and health care providers — including veterinarians and dentists — to stop all procedures that are not an emergency.

The order is in effect in an effort to preserve surgical masks, gowns and gloves for health care workers on the front lines dealing with COVID-19 patients.

Brown’s order also limits hospital visitations.

“It is critical that we preserve every piece of personal protective equipment we have in Oregon so that our health care workers can keep themselves safe while treating COVID-19 patients,” Governor Brown said in a statement. “If we do not take immediate action, the surge in demand in our hospitals for masks, gowns, and gloves will quickly outstrip the limited supplies they have available. We cannot let that happen. I want to thank the health care providers––including dentists, veterinarians, and others––who have already preserved and donated their critical supplies.”