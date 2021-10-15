The big motivator behind recent surge in Oregon vaccinations

Monday is the deadline for specific work groups to be vaccinated

Governor Kate Brown received a Johnson and Johnson vaccine at a health clinic in Oregon. Saturday, March 6, 2020 (Gov. Kate Brown).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This coming Monday is the deadline for government workers, educators and those in health care to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their job.

And that does seem to be a motivator, county officials said.

Vaccine clinics have slowed down in recent days after many came in to get their vaccine series completed by the deadline. Multnomah County leaders told KOIN 6 News they are down to about 25 employees out of 6000 who refuse to get a shot and don’t have an exemption.

Many people who came in to get their first- and second-shots weren’t happy to get the shot but did it to keep their job, clinic workers said.

A lot of companies are keeping their doors open for workers to come back if they eventually decide to get vaccinated — especially when so many companies are struggling to find enough workers.

