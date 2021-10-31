The countdown for kids’ COVID vaccines is on

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to give its final approval for the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11 Tuesday and federal officials are already ordering shots for children.

On CBS News’ Face The Nation Sunday, Dr. Claire Boogaard from the Children’s National Hospital explained why parents should not be concerned about getting their children vaccinated.

“There was no serious medical conditions or serious adverse reactions from this vaccine in that group, including myocarditis. The FDA knew this was a concern, and at the end of the summer, they asked Pfizer to increase the amount of patients in the study, and they’ve done so. And honestly, it’s really good news. It’s very safe,” she said.

Boogaard oversees the vaccine program at Children’s National Hospital in Washington DC. She said there were no major side effects in the trial of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group of children.

KOIN 6 News spoke to a White House policy advisor for the COVID-19 Task Force who said it is working with local pediatricians to administer doses.

“We wanted to give localities and states time enough to make sure they have that infrastructure in place. We’ve been in communication with 25,000 pediatricians across the country working with pharmacies all over the country,” said Dr. Cameron Webb, White House COVID Task Force senior advisor.

He said the task force is working with federally qualified health centers and community health centers, school-based clinics, and all spaces where people can get vaccinated to make sure they’re prepared for kids coming in.

Oregon Health Authority told KOIN 6 News it’s prepared to administer shots to kids ages 5-11 as soon as it gets the green light. They said they have about 120,000 shots they expect will be delivered within the week. That’s about a third of all doses needed for Oregon’s children.

The Food and Drug Administration gave its approval for the children’s vaccine Friday.