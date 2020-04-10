The Oregon Clinic furloughs 820 employees due to COVID-19

We're told they expect the furlough to last until June

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pacific Northwest continues to see historic unemployment numbers.

Between Oregon and Washington, the states report more than 270,000 unemployment claims were filed in the week of March 28. Now we’re learning that even the healthcare industry is struggling to keep jobs.

According to a notice filed with the state, the Oregon Clinic had to lay off more than 820 employees. They say it’s because this unprecedented pandemic, with restrictions on non-emergency surgeries and procedures, has caused a serious loss in business.

The Oregon Clinic says this is happening at dozens of their locations, including in Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, Oregon City and Newberg.

The clinic tells KOIN 6 they began reducing staff and hours at these locations in mid-March. By the start of this month, about 80% of the staff was either furloughed or working fewer hours.

It’s important to note that the clinic says these are temporary layoffs. But, they say it is currently unknown when business will return to normal.

We’re told they expect the furlough to last until June or so, which means these people could be without work for at least two more months.