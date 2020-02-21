The tale of 2 Oregon couples and coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two local couples quarantined because of the coronavirus are closer to home, one couple moreso than the other.

Amanj Habibi and his wife were quarantined in Nebraska for 14 days after catching the last flight out of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that has gained global attention.

Their quarantine is over and they arrive at PDX later Thursday night. Both said they are ready to be home — and both of their employers told them to take 2 more weeks off.

Kent and Rebecca Frasure of Forest Grove, though, continue to be monitored in Tokyo. Rebecca, who tested positive for the coronavirus while on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, remains in a hospital. She said she feels fine but is frustrated not being able to leave.

Kent hasn’t tested positive but was stuck in quarantine on the cruise ship. He was scheduled to get off the ship Thursday, but officials with the Diamond Princess told him his name wasn’t on the list given to them by the Japanese Ministry.

Either way, they’re both on a no-fly list until March 4.

Kent was planning on getting a hotel in Tokyo and said once he’s off the ship there are no restrictions where he could go. He could even go to the hospital to see his wife.

“I could go to Disneyland,” he said, “but I can’t go home.”